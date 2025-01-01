Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
TrueLook Integration

TrueLook
TrueLook Cameras offer the most comprehensive feature set for the jobsite, giving you the documentation and security tools you need on a single, intuitive platform. With customizable no-contract subscriptions, unlimited users, and industry-leading support, TrueLook makes your job easier.
The Integration

Ultra high-definition images. TrueLook construction cameras come in fixed-position cameras, delivering images up to 20 megapixels and pan-tilt-zoom cameras which can be robotically controlled and are able to create panoramic photos.

TrueLook construction cameras let you view LIVE images and streaming video from your jobsite. You’ll always know exactly what’s happening on your project, no matter where you are.

Details

  • Sync photos into PlanGrid documents
  • Capture progress photos from the jobsite in PlanGrid
  • Use photos as references in RFIs, Field Reports, and Tasks.

Support:

Technology built byTrueLook

Emailsupport@truelook.com

Partner Websitewww.truelook.com

Partner Phone(833) 878-3566

The TrueLook/Autodesk feature I use the most is the photo album feature. I love that all my time-lapse photos are automatically sent to an album within my Autodesk instance.

- Karen A., Senior Project Manager