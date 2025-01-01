TrueLook Integration

Ultra high-definition images. TrueLook construction cameras come in fixed-position cameras, delivering images up to 20 megapixels and pan-tilt-zoom cameras which can be robotically controlled and are able to create panoramic photos.
TrueLook construction cameras let you view LIVE images and streaming video from your jobsite. You’ll always know exactly what’s happening on your project, no matter where you are.
