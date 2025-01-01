TruckIT E-Ticketing Integration

Joint customers can reference TruckIT’s secure E-Ticket details including manifest data and ticket capture right on their project dashboards. The integration empowers team members in the field and office to anticipate issues and make informed project decisions.
Best in class E-Ticketing solution providing a contactless digital ticketing system for automated work verification and ticket reconciliation, significantly reducing hours of manual processes.
