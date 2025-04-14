TopBuilder CRM Integration

"TopBuilder’s Bid Management Software provides our organization with a resource to ensure that all 27 of our divisions are aware of invitations to bid and are meeting bidding deadlines." Lorraine Stevens Financial Systems Manager Hatzel & Buehler - Lorraine Stevens

"In my 30+ year career and 20+ software implementations in IT, I have not seen a more committed and customer-focused company. Great job and thanks for investing your time. " - IT Director, Collins Electrical