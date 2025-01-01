Tenna Integration

With the Tenna/Autodesk Construction Cloud integration, users of both systems have full access to and use of Tenna within any product in Autodesk Construction Cloud.
Tenna is a construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations. Going beyond tracking, Tenna blends cutting-edge technology with over 100 years of construction experience to help contractors know, control and make more.
