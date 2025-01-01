SiteScape Integration

The Integration

SiteScape's 3D scans, which unlock new levels of efficiency and confidence by connecting designs to existing conditions, can now be viewed directly within Autodesk BIM 360 Home Dashboards.

SiteScape is the most accessible 3D scanning platform for construction teams to document existing site conditions. By leveraging the latest LiDAR-enabled Apple devices, we unlock digital workflows that seamlessly connect the office to the jobsite.

Details