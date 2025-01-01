Safe Site Check In Integration

The Integration

SSCI launched in 2020 as a pandemic solution and quickly grew into an essential jobsite management tool trusted by hundreds of GC's across thousands of projects with hundreds of thousands of workers and millions of check ins across the US, Canada, UK and Australia.

Automatically create daily manpower & visitor log report into your Autodesk Build docs archive.

Onboarding and QR badging to check in/out workers and visitors by phone, or print badges for tablet scan.

Safety like tool talks, hazmat data sheets.

Details