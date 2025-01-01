OxBlue Integration

Capture the big picture and the little details with a high-definition, professionally edited time-lapse and stay informed about the work being accomplished on your job site. OxBlue’s construction cameras and technology bring together all aspects of your project to ensure success.
Monitor your work with high-resolution cameras. Capture every moment of your project with time-lapse construction cameras that document progress from beginning to end.
Support:
Technology built byOxBlue
Emailacs.partnerships@autodesk.com
Partner Websitewww.oxblue.com/platform/support/