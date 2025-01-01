Microsoft Power BI Integration

Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Microsoft enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.
Create amazing data experiences. Easily connect to, model, and visualize your data, creating memorable reports personalized with your KPIs and brand. Get fast, AI-powered answers to your business questions—even when asking with conversational language.

Connect to and visualize any data using the unified, scalable platform for self-service and enterprise business intelligence (BI) that’s easy to use and helps you gain deeper data insight.

  • Microsoft Power BI can be embedded within Autodesk Build Insights or BIM 360 Project Home dashboards
  • Access Microsoft Power BI data via your BIM 360 Project Home
  • View analytics data via BIM 360

Emailbim360partnercard@autodesk.com

Partner Websiteknowledge.autodesk.com/support/b

