Matterport Integration

No matter where construction team members are physically, they need to be able to collaborate with one another in order to keep work moving along schedule - James Cook, Autodesk

Embedding Matterport’s 3D walk-throughs into the BIM 360 Project Home dashboard provides construction team members spatial context alongside essential project data so they can seamlessly collaborate and make decisions from any location, saving time and money to keep projects on track. - James Cook, Autodesk