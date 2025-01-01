Matrak Integration

Matrak’s integration with Autodesk Construction Cloud allows project teams to overlay and update the status of materials on their Autodesk® BIM 360® models, providing construction teams with the real-time, connected supply chain data.
A material tracking platform, Matrak was designed to simplify and support the complexities of tracking and managing materials — building visibility throughout the entire supply chain. Matrak connects with your existing processes and systems.
