GoFormz Integration

GoFormz
GoFormz empowers businesses to capture data electronically using digital forms on mobile devices like phones and tablets, and on computers. These digital forms can look exactly like existing paper forms, making it easy to replace paperwork, onboard new users, and maintain existing processes. 
Integrate GoFormz and BIM 360
A
F
D
G
autodesk-screenshot
Works with:Autodesk Build
The Integration

Automatically route & store your completed GoFormz mobile forms to the appropriate Autodesk Build folders based on form data. This centralizes record-keeping, accelerates document and form processing, and securely streamlines your workflows.

With GoFormz, businesses can capture data using digital forms on mobile devices like phones and tablets, and on computers. The GoFormz integration allows users to instantly route completed mobile forms to Autodesk Build and BIM 360. 

Details

  • Route & store your completed mobile forms to the appropriate Autodesk Build records
  • Access GoFormz data while working within Autodesk Build
  • Capture new types of data, like images, GPS, and signatures, within your digital forms

Resources:

The GoFormz and BIM 360 Integration – GoFormz

Customer Success Stories – Read Our Case Studies – GoFormz

Mobile forms empower construction teams to digitize their existing forms and processes, eliminating ...

Support:

GoFormz

support@goformz.com

help.goformz.com/

(877) 244-4886

Quotation mark

"GoFormz is the most robust forms product on the market right now. No one can do what GoFormz can do."

- – Aaron Slack, CTO, Oscar W. Larson Co.

“The ability to have forms flow through the organization, with no data loss and be automatically uploaded is excellent.”

- - Stephen Goodson, IT, NQ Cranes

“…We were saving over $100K a year, just by switching to GoFormz.”

- - Tony Tharp, Senior Technical Support T