DatuBIM Integration

DatuBIM data analytics platform uses drone images and generates survey grade as-built 3D models and maps. DatuBIM provides construction data analytics by comparing as-built models from different dates as well as design models.
Automated software-as-a-service cloud platform designed and built for infrastructure construction projects. It enables monitoring project progress, quality and control budgets based on actionable project execution metrics extracted from field data
