CupixWorks Integration

CupixWorks transforms 360° photos or videos into a 3D digital twin. Mount the 360° camera on your hard hat (or selfie stick) and walk your Jobsite. Cupix automatically creates a Google Street View-like 3D digital twin of your Jobsite, which you can virtually walk online and share with colleagues.

CupixWorks creates 3D Digital Twins of your construction projects accessible anytime, anywhere only using consumer-grade 360° cameras. Add a 360° visual context to your ACC documents and minimize miscommunications.

