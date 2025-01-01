Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
build.works Integration

build.works
build.works is the cloud solution for lean modular construction. build.works saves you valuable time and money by eliminating waste and reducing complexity in production planning and execution. 
Works with:Autodesk Build
The Integration

build.works is the cloud solution for BIM-based production planning and execution of buildings. It includes budgeting, materials requirement planning (MRP), scheduling, procurement, production planning and control for both offsite and onsite tasks. 

The cloud solution for lean modular construction. build.works is a suite of integrated solutions for BIM-based production planning and execution to enhance productivity and processes for modular construction. 

Details

  • Validate BIM models to meet Level of Information (LoI) requirements
  • Perform quantity take-offs and track changes in BIM models to manage change orders
  • Manage and assign production and construction activities
  • Manage specifications and assign products to BIM elements
  • Schedule and track production and on-site activities

Support:

Technology built bybuild.works

Emailsupport@build.works

Partner Websitesupport.build.works

Partner Phone(372) 608-0501

Quotation mark

build.works brings integrated business processes to production planning and execution.    

- Jan Willem Kattouw, CollaborAll