Billd Integration

Without Billd, there are several projects that would have been a financial burden to our company, but with Billd, we have a partner that understands the construction industry like no other financing company I have come in contact with. No predatory lending, real people, and most importantly someone in our corner. Our relationship with Billd was one of the best decisions I have made. - Ashleigh Hernandez, Owner VL Iron Works

Fast and easy! Everyone is super friendly and knows exactly what to do. I am a forever customer. - Mike Hogan, Superior Floor Coatings