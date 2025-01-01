Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Assemble Systems Integration

Assemble Systems
Assemble Systems provides a SaaS platform that consumes BIM models, drawings, and point clouds enabling construction professionals to condition, query, and connect the data to key workflows. Assemble was acquired by Autodesk and will be integrated into Autodesk’s BIM 360 project management platform.
The Integration

Assemble Connect for BIM 360 Docs allows projects team to associate documents (drawings, specs, photos, product data) stored within BIM 360 Docs to model objects in Assemble. Allow simplified navigation across multiple systems for seamless project delivery and data-driven decision making.

Details

  • Associate documents (drawings, specs, photos, product data) to model objects in Assemble
  • Extend model data with project documents across all stakeholders
  • Using Assemble’s query engine, easily find and navigate to specific BIM 360 documents

Resources:

One Year Later: Autodesk Construction and Assemble Systems

Support:

Technology built byAssemble Systems | An Autodesk Company

Emailsupport@assemblesystems.com

Partner Websitewww.assemblesystems.com

Partner Phone(855) 646-4868

