Arkio Integration

The Integration
Using our Autodesk Build integration you can easily import your latest Revit files directly to Arkio without having to open Revit on a PC. Enabling you to work from any device to plan a quick virtual meeting and explore new ideas together that can be exported back to Revit on your BIM 360 account.
Arkio is a collaborative design tool to design buildings, urban plans and interiors together using VR, desktop and mobile devices. Import 3D models, try out new design ideas together and export your work back as native Revit geometry.
Details
- Import models from Autodesk Docs and Revit, to meet and work in these models with up to 24 people
- Collaborate with your hands from any scale on VR, desktop and mobile devices
- Work with smart components that can be grabbed, stretched, and glued like physical building blocks
- Import and draw on 3D models from Revit, BIM 360, Rhino or Sketchup using our native plugins
- Export your designs back to design tools like Autodesk Revit as native geometry and families
- Create design options, add program data, sun studies, sections and more!