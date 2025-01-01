Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Produkte
Lösungen
Ressourcen
Preise

StructShare Integration

StructShare
Our mission is to help specialty trade contractors and self-performing GC's ace their jobs and gain a competitive advantage by removing the inefficiencies in one of the crucial factors in the business - materials. StructShare removes the manual work, frustration, and errors in material/PO management
Integration forPartner Card
The Integration

Seamlessly view real-time material costs from StructShare in Autodesk Build or Autodesk BIM 360 Project Home dashboards.

Accounting and project management teams can improve project management decision-making.

Details

  • Embed StrutShare's fully automated field ordering and invoice reconciliation
  • Enhance visibility to actual costs
  • Easily add StructShare to Autodesk Build or BIM 360 Project Home dashboards

Support:

Technology built byStructShare

Emailsupport@structshare.com

Partner Websitestructshare.com

For more information, please complete the form below.