Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Produkte
Lösungen
Ressourcen
Preise

SiteKick Integration

SiteKick
SiteKick's SiteSupt.com helps provide 24/7 progress, productivity, security and general environmental monitoring of manpower, temperature, humidity, CO, CO2 and air quality made easy with cameras, sensors, and Artificial Intelligence.
Integration forPartner Card
SiteKickPromoVideo
Site Monitoring and Reporting
Site Security
Environmental Monitoring
Solar Powered
The Integration

SiteKick's SiteSupt.com helps provide 24/7 progress, productivity, security and general environmental monitoring of manpower, temperature, humidity, CO, CO2 and air quality made easy with cameras, sensors, and Artificial Intelligence.

SiteKick brings a powerful suite of tools to site monitoring and reporting on any jobsite. SiteKick makes site monitoring and reporting effortless and brings your responsibilities together in one place. 

Details

  • 24/7 security and general monitoring made easy with cameras and Artificial Intelligence
  • Automated tracking and reporting of temperature, humidity, CO, CO2 and air quality
  • 24/7 environmental monitoring paired with AI pictures provides peace of mind for Superintendents

Resources:

Top 5 Construction Technology Trends - SiteKick

A New Way to Think About Construction Site Monitoring - SiteKick

3 Rules for Construction Site Security - SiteKick

The Construction industry is <em>ripe for disruption</em>&nbsp;is both an overused term and an under...

Support:

Technology built bySiteKick Technologies

Emailsupport@sitekick.com

Partner Websitewww.sitekick.com

Partner Phone(612) 605-3170

For more information, please complete the form below.