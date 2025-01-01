Newforma Project Center Integration

The Integration
Newforma's integration with BIM 360 allows files within BIM 360 to be utilized in any of Newforma Project Center's Activity Centers, workflows and search.
Newforma Project Center enables teams to reduce time spent on tasks, streamline workflows and power real-time collaboration for projects.
Details
- Search BIM 360 content from within your Newforma Project Center Project.
- File email, transmittals and other project information to BIM 360 automatically.
- Easily access files stored in BIM 360 from within Newforma Project Center.
- Use files stored in BIM 360 in Newforma Info Exchange file transfers.