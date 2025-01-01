Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Newforma Project Center Integration

Newforma Project Center
Newforma’s Project Information Management software enables architects, engineers, contractors and owners to reduce time spent on administrative tasks, streamline project workflows and power real-time collaboration for project teams.
Integration forBIM 360
Works with:BIM 360 Build, Autodesk Docs
The Integration

Newforma's integration with BIM 360 allows files within BIM 360 to be utilized in any of Newforma Project Center's Activity Centers, workflows and search.

Newforma Project Center enables teams to reduce time spent on tasks, streamline workflows and power real-time collaboration for projects.

Details

  • Search BIM 360 content from within your Newforma Project Center Project.
  • File email, transmittals and other project information to BIM 360 automatically.
  • Easily access files stored in BIM 360 from within Newforma Project Center.
  • Use files stored in BIM 360 in Newforma Info Exchange file transfers.

Technology built byNewforma Inc.

We have seen an explosion of project data in the past decade and increasingly this data is located in siloed locations. Newforma’s integrations with Office 365 and now BIM 360 make it easy to find what we need with a single view of all our project information

- Derrick Nickerson of Stantec.