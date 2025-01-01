myComply Integration

1. Access and add the myComply app with your Account Admin account.
2. Log into myComply using your Autodesk credentials.
3. Import BIM 360 projects, companies, and members into myComply within minutes.
4. Set company and worker level requirements for all companies on your projects.
Ensure that 100% of workers on your site have adequate, up-to-date training. Lower EMR, incident rates, and insurance costs with a highly trained workforce! Start today.
Support:
Technology built bymyComply
Emailteam@mycomply.net
Partner Websitemycomply.net/
Partner Phone1-877-583-9303