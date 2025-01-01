Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Lien Waivers & Payments with Flashtract Integration

Lien Waivers & Payments with Flashtract
Flashtract is a construction billing and payment software for general contractors. Flashtract automates payment applications, lien waiver collecting, compliance documents and payments with your subcontractors.
Albert M Higley & Flashtract _ Testimonial
The Integration

Embed Flashtract directly within your Autodesk Build Project Home dashboard to manage your subcontract payment process.   
 
Take control over your subcontractor billing and payment processes with:

  • Subcontractor invoice automation
  • Lien waiver generation & collection 
  • Compliance tracking

Construction billing, payment, and compliance software for general contractors to manage their subcontractors.
 
Flashtract automates payment applications, lien waiver collecting, compliance documents and payments with your subcontractors.

Details

  • Collect accurate payment applications and lien waivers from subcontractors
  • Track compliance requirements across projects and vendors
  • Manage and send secure electronic payments

Flashtract

sales@flashtract.com

www.flashtract.com/

(866) 777-1540

Flashtract has completely eliminated calculation errors on payment applications, missing lien waivers, trailing expired compliance documents, and more. Best of all, my subcontractors love it.

- Julie Polhamus

Flashtract has been a great system for my company. It helps our team collect lien waivers and other required documents with every subcontractor billing without our team having to send multiple emails and make several calls.

- Lee Strickland

Flashtract has been a huge time saver for our accounting and operations team. We have received great feedback from our subcontractors.

- Jeremey Bolling