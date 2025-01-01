Lien Waivers & Payments with Flashtract Integration

Embed Flashtract directly within your Autodesk Build Project Home dashboard to manage your subcontract payment process.
Take control over your subcontractor billing and payment processes with:
Construction billing, payment, and compliance software for general contractors to manage their subcontractors.
Flashtract automates payment applications, lien waiver collecting, compliance documents and payments with your subcontractors.
Support:
Technology built byFlashtract
Emailsales@flashtract.com
Partner Websitewww.flashtract.com/
Partner Phone(866) 777-1540