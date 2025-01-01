Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
GreenBadger Integration

GreenBadger
Green Badger’s LEED project management software was created with the built environment users in mind.
 
With built in LEED calculators, real-time LEED credit tracking, and a database full of thousands of verified products, using Green Badger will save you hundreds of hours on your LEED project.
The Integration

Cloud based technology paired with project specific training, LEED tips and tricks, and ongoing project team support. Our cross-platform, cloud-based solution connects your team so everyone has access to real time updates, can document from the field, and automate repetitive, time consuming tasks.

Green Badger is a comprehensive solution for equipping project teams of all levels of experience with the tools they need to document LEED as efficiently as possible.

Details

  • GreenBadger can be embedded as a BIM 360 Partner Home Card
  • Access GreenBadger data via your BIM 360 Project Home
  • View LEED documentation in BIM 360

Support:

Technology built byGreen Badger

Emailbim360partnercard@autodesk.com

Partner Websiteknowledge.autodesk.com/support/b

