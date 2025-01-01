Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
eFiler Integration

eFiler
Founded in 2011 and based in the United Kingdom, Irradiant Ltd. is an independent company established to provide exceptional software and services at the best possible value to a worldwide customer base.
Works with:Autodesk Build
The Integration

  • File project emails from Outlook directly to Autodesk Build projects.
  • Improve the efficiency of team members who always have the latest email correspondence within easy reach
  • Reduce costly claims by retaining important project communications centrally
  • Spend less time finding company emails.

eFiler is an Outlook addin enabling users to file and find emails to local, network and cloud locations.

Details

  • Enables users to file and find emails to Autodesk Build
  • File one or many emails at a time
  • Find emails filed by colleagues with granular search filters

Support:

Technology built byIrradiant Limited

Emailsupport@efiler.co.uk

Partner Websiteefiler.co.uk

Partner Phone+44 (0) 203 582 6777

