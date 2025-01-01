Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
EC3 Integration

EC3
C Change Labs exists to help our clients implement effective climate action in a competitive market environment through easy-to-use software, powerful visualizations, large-scale cloud databases, and industry-specific customization.
Works with:Autodesk Build
The Integration

Log into EC3.  Import a building.  Map the BIM view into a view convenient for quantity capture.  Enter approximate specifications (e.g. strength, slump) and location to get climate impact of nearby building materials.  View impacts, download to Excel, or annotate back to BIM in 3D.

EC3 is a cloud software tool for specifying low embodied-carbon construction materials, often at low to zero additional cost. 

Details

  • Export material types and quantity take-offs from Build to the EC3 embodied carbon tool.
  • Display embodied carbon intensity and savings in the Large Model Viewer (LMV).
  • Generate recommendations for specifying affordable, low-carbon construction materials.

Resources:

Q1 2019 Release of EC3 on BuildingTransparency.org - EC3 Developer's Blog - C-Change Labs

Compare by Building Embodied Carbon Intensity - EC3 Developer's Blog - C-Change Labs

Support:

Technology built byC Change Labs

Emailsupport@buildingtransparency.org

Partner Websitebuildingtransparency.org

Partner Phone(604) 762-6115

