BlackSmithSoft AWP Integration

BlackSmithSoft AWP
BlackSmithSoft provides a cloud-based platform that combines all project-essential elements in one place including BIM models, schedules, bill of quantity, costs, budgets, documents, field progress, and dashboard reporting.
Integration forBuild
Works with:BIM 360 Build, Autodesk Docs, Autodesk Build
The Integration

BlackSmithSoft AWP was designed to manage capital projects integrating 3D models, schedules, constraints, materials, and field progress in one portal accessible from any browser, smartphone, or tablet. BlackSmithSoft AWP is focused on managing CWAs, CWPs, and IWPs fully integrated into ACC.

BlackSmithSoft AWP is an Advanced Work Packaging (AWP) and Workface Planning solution (WFP) cloud-based platform for the Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Details

  • Manages the complete CWA, CWP cycle down to the each IWP.
  • Use the 3D model to detail work packages. Powered by APS.
  • Manage constraints, RFIs and IWP progress in one place.
  • Manage documents, models and drawings directly from ACC.
  • 4D and 5D over the cloud.

Support:

Technology built byBlackSmithSoft B.V.

Emailsupport@blacksmithsoft.com

Partner Websitewww.blacksmithsoft.com

