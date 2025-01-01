Billy Integration

A one-stop shop for all your construction compliance needs, including automated collection and verification of certificates of insurance, W9s, business licenses, etc., simplifies your vendor compliance process, saves time and money, and protects your business.
Project teams can streamline the compliance workflow by automating follow-ups for missing certificates and expiring coverages from vendors on your projects.
Billy’s integration with Autodesk allows you to request, verify and track certificates of insurance.
Extract key information from COIs with side by side comparisons of your insurance requirements
Streamline the collection and review of Certificates of Insurance (COIs) from your vendors
Sync projects, vendors, and contracts from Autodesk® Build into Billy
We love this platform for insurance tracking. We struggled for a while with finding one that would be a right fit switching from myCOI. All of our vendors/consultants haven't had any trouble accessing the platform and loading documents.
You don't need a login/ user to upload insurance, it's synced with our construction platform and the compliance team is quick to respond and are very helpful.
- Loryn W.
"Managing Insurance Compliancy Simplified"
Overall: Their professionalism and creating a program that makes my work duties so much easier has been a real lifesaver the past few weeks that we have been using it.
Once the integration took place from our old tracking system to Billy, it runs so smoothly and is so easy to use!
Switched From: myCOI
- Trinaty E
Billy Makes Vendor Compliance Possible"
We were struggling with the volume of emails regarding insurance. There was no easy way to track which subs needed insurance and which endorsements were missing. Billy has provided an amazing application that allows us to save the compliance documents, follow up quickly when something is non-compliant