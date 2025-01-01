4D-Planner Integration

The Integration

The application only reads your file from your Autodesk® BIM 360® Docs account and creates a dynamic link to the file once you save a project. Every time you open a project, the application reads the file from your Autodesk® BIM 360® Docs The schedule you create is linked to this file.

As simple as it sounds - create, manage, and run 4D simulations in your browser. Login with an Autodesk® BIM 360® Docs account to get access to your design files.

Details