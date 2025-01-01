Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
3D Repo Integration

3D Repo
3D Repo is a SaaS platform for BIM coordination in the cloud. Our platform allows users to manage 3D model revisions and highlight potential issues using live collaboration tools, which enable the whole project team to work from a single source of truth any where and at any time.
 
Integration forACC Connect
3D Repo Workflow
3D Repo Issues
3D Repo Colour overrides
The Integration

  • Access the data you need to make informed decisions
  • Link 3D Repo to business intelligence tools such as Power BI for live analytics
  • Use data to gain insights on issues, health and safety concerns, and more…
  • More integrations coming soon, or available via the HTTP connector

Automatically upload your 3D models direct to 3D Repo from multiple sources. Create revisions to existing models, or create entirely new containers.

Details

  • Upload models direct to 3D Repo
  • Get all active model in a 3D model directory
  • Upload new revisions to existing models

Resources:

Publications

Understand 3D Repo APIs | 3D Repo Help Centre

3D Repo® for Autodesk® Navisworks® | Navisworks | Autodesk App Store

Support:

Technology built by3D Repo

Emailsupport@3drepo.org

Partner Websitewww.3drepo.com

